Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, who represented Taraba South Senatorial District at the National Assembly has denied the rumour making the rounds that he had a hand in the sudden resignation of the immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abel Peter Diah.

Joel Ikenya, who described the rumour as not only a blackmail, but also a fake news and hate speech, pointed out that it was baseless and an allegation that could not hold water.

He denied the allegations Tuesday while answering questions from Newsmen at the House of Assembly Complex, Jalingo.

Newsmen had accosted Senator Ikenya shortly after the screening exercise of Governor Darius Ishaku’s Commissioner nominees by the lawmakers.

“This is hate speech, fake news and I want to say that I am not a member of the State House of Assembly.

“I was a member of the state legislature for two times and during my representation, I removed five Speakers.”

Joel Ikenya who further stressed that the rumour was a serious blackmail against him however, added that he has forgiven those involved in it and are at the forefront of the blackmail.

“The impeachment or resignation of the Speaker of the State Assembly, I, Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, I am not a party to it,” he added.

It was gathered from the Social media that Senator Joel Ikenya and some PDP faithful visited the lawmakers in their various houses in Jalingo with N3m each that formed the sudden resignation of former Speaker, Abel Peter Diah.

The Daily Times also gathered that the 24 Commissioner nominees presented before the lawmakers by Governor Darius Ishaku were screened and confirmed by the lawmakers of the State Assembly.

Before filing this report, the Commissioner Nominees who were screened by the lawmakers were being sworn in by Governor Darius Ishaku at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Jalingo.







