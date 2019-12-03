Ghanaian business mogul, Ibraah One has condemned his fellow country men for the welcome reception they gave BBNaija disqualified housemate Tacha, when she visited Ghana.

Daily Times reports that Tacha arrived Ghana a few days ago and was received at the airport by a crowd baring flowers. She has since been touring media houses.

According to Ibraah, “Ghanaians love giving attention to unnecessary things and people. How can you be hailing ‘body odor’ who got disqualified because of lack of manners?,”.