Parents have been advised to stop interfering in the choice of career of their children and wards rather help them to discover themselves and support them to succeed.

Dr Otive Igbuzor, Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, gave the advice at the Listening Party/Mixtape Release and Breakfast with Uviboy on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Igbuzor, parents cannot live the life for their children thus the need to allow them to explore and carve a niche for themselves.

He said that when his son Uvie Ogheneyoma Otive-Igbuzor told him he wanted to be a musician, he retorted categorically that he could not be a musician.

“This is because I had a clear idea of the type of profession that I wanted my children to practise; so when my son took interest in music, he hid it from my wife and I.

“When he summoned the courage to tell us, I warned him not to add my name to his name if he chooses to be a musician.

“As I was reflecting and praying, God used the opportunity to teach me some lessons, first is that, you cannot live life for your children but as father, you only need to help him discover himself.

“The second is that all professions and careers are required for the benefit of the society; we need politicians, lawyers, doctors and so on but we also need musicians, footballers, fashion designers among others,” he said.

Igbuzor said that when he eventually decided to support his son for his chosen career and began to listen to the lyrics of the songs, he thanked God for making him change his mind.

According to him, Uviboy has a message for this generation, adding that there are many ways to deal with the challenges of the present generation and music is one of them.

In his remarks, Uviboy also known as Mr Uvie Otive-Igbuzor, who launched the album, said that he was motivated into music by his love and passion for it.

Uviboy said growing up, he used to compose songs with his sister but he realized he could rap in SS2 though he hid it from his parents because he knew they would not support him.

He said that he did gospel rap, motivational and inspirational music trying to tell truth to politicians and advise youths to live right.

He also said he was into gospel music industry, not just in Nigeria but the world at large, adding that the album had songs like Ready which talked about rapture and Thank God, among others.

“I am also targeting the youths because nowadays, youths are not interested in gospel or motivational music they want songs with beats and all.

“So, I need them to be enlightened and know what is happening because most of the musics we hear have no information they just talk about useless things.

“I am trying to change the mindset of youths with the type of music they like which is rap not the usual gospel song.

“Youths want hard core rap and nice afro beat songs that are gospel and that is what I am trying to create,’’ he said.(NAN)