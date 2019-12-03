Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has visited the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) state command Headquarters in Awka, reiterating that the e-registration of migrants in the state will enhance effective monitoring and control of foreigners in the state

Speaking during the visit, Governor Obiano, who was represented by Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, said: “This will help all security agencies and institutions involved in migration management to monitor and coordinate their activities.

“This will help the state to know those that are illegal migrants in the state, what they do, so as to help to fish out those that are criminals among them.’’

The Governor called on landlords/owners of premises that were accommodating migrants, like Hotels, Guest Houses, employers of expatriates, traditional rulers, market/traders associations, President’s General of Town Unions and academic institutions with foreign students to ensure that such migrants comply with provisions of immigration regulations.

Controller of Immigration, Anambra State Command, Mrs. Tochukwu Agwai, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in the year inaugurated the exercise in Abuja.

“He declared a period of amnesty to all migrants, expected end by January 2020 to enable them to present themselves for the e-Registration,’’ she said.

According to her, a robust data to be generated from the exercise will be linked to Interpol data base as part of an international collaboration, recommended by the National Migration Policy.

This is to combat irregular migration and attendant challenges to the security of the nation.