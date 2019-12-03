Six-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, clinched number 1 sport again.

The Mercedes driver led away from pole position and cruised off into the distance, untroubled by anyone behind.

In a soporific race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took a comfortable second after Ferrari slipped backwards.

Charles Leclerc ran second in the early laps, ahead of Verstappen, but slipped back to third.

Leclerc held off an attack from Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas in the closing stages, the Finn right on his gearbox on the final lap, after an excellent race from the back of the grid.

Leclerc was at risk of losing third place because governing body the FIA discovered before the race that the amount of fuel Ferrari said was in his car was different from the amount that was when it was checked.

But after a post-race investigation, Ferrari were fined €50,000 for what had been a 4.88kg discrepancy and the result stood.