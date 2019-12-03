Global technology leader, Cisco, in an effort to accelerate the digitalization of the country, has emphasized its commitment to helping small businesses grow in Nigeria through its provision of simple, secure and flexible portfolio of solutions.

L-R: Steven Kewley, EMEAR Commercial Regional Manager, Cisco; Lela Omo-Ikirodah, Small Business Manager, Cisco West Africa; Shelly Wanless, Small Business Manager, Sub Saharan Africa and Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager, Cisco West Africa at a media roundtable ahead of the Cisco Small Business Summit holding in Lagos.

This announcement was made at a media roundtable ahead of the Cisco Small Business Summit set to take place in Lagos.

Built under the Cisco “Designed for Business” brand, the small business portfolio delivers the right products at the right price for small businesses to thrive.

To further accelerate growth, Cisco is doubling partner investments in Nigeria and creating an easy and frictionless experience for both partners and customers with faster response times and immediate access to expertise.

Commenting at the Small Business media roundtable, Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager of Cisco Nigeria and West African Countries, said, “Today, every business around the world is in a position where they have to strategize in order to stay ahead of the competition.

At Cisco, we have become dedicated to helping these small businesses leverage emerging technologies to accelerate their growth, thereby providing a fair ground where every business no matter their size, can access the opportunity to realize the full potential of digitization in their operations”.

Also commenting, Lela Omo-Ikirodah, Small Business Manager of Cisco West Africa, said “About 90% of businesses worldwide can be considered small or medium sized businesses.

We at Cisco carried out some intense research to see what we can do globally to cater to this market, and I must say that Cisco is increasing the focus on small businesses globally.

The Cisco Designed for Business portfolio delivers the right products at the right price for small businesses. It also provides increased investment in partner programs to incentivize partners who are focused the small business space.

The Small Business summit is a vital event for us because it is an opportunity for us to educate our partners on all these solutions available to help small businesses grow especially in Nigeria and West Africa.”

Cisco continues to invest in building a digital economy through its curated portfolio of products. The company offers a comprehensive package of products specifically designed for small businesses.

The Cisco Designed for Business will offer solutions that enable small businesses to connect, compute & collaborate, securely. New additions to the portfolio include Cisco Business Wireless Access Points, a new Meraki Go full stack and the new Catalyst 1K switch, an affordable entry point to the world-class Catalyst range of switches for small business.