The Serie A side’s president is hoping the former Manchester City forward will stay at the club after being subjected to racist abuse in recent weeks.

Mario Balotelli could leave Brescia in the January transfer window after a turbulent six-month spell, according to club president Massimo Cellino.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2019



After spending the second half of the 2018-19 campaign in Ligue 1 with Marseille, Balotelli joined Brescia on a free transfer on August 19, agreeing on a ‘multi-year contract’ with his boyhood club.

The Italian striker has since appeared in eight Serie A matches, scoring twice, but his exploits on the pitch have been overshadowed by a number of issues off it.