There will be no ring girls for Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night.

The long-standing boxing tradition has been scrapped in order to respect the culture of Saudi Arabia which will host the heavyweight sequel.

READ ALSO: F1 star Lewis Hamilton dominates in Abu Dhabi GP



The desert country has strict laws governing what women can wear in public and with ring girls wearing skimpy outfits, they will be unable to take part.

The WWE faced a similar problem when they took their promotion to the country on Halloween with the female wrestlers dressing more conservatively than normal.

Joshua and Ruiz had looked set to lock horns again in Cardiff before Saudi Arabia swooped with a huge late bid.