The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Tuesday that no fewer than 46 persons died in road accidents in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, Ogun, on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway between January and November 2019.

Mr Sunday Oko, Itori Unit Commander of FRSC, made this known during the 2019 Ember Months Campaign at Papalanto Motor Garage on Ilaro Expressway, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was tagged: “Road safety is a state of mind; road crashes is an absence of mind. Stay alert, stay alive’’.

Oko said that 69 vehicles, comprising 60 commercial and nine private vehicles were involved in the accidents in which 193 people sustained injuries within the period.

The unit commander said that 239 casualties were recorded in the 56 crashes in the period under review.

“Most of the road crashes that led to loss of lives and property can be traced to non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations as well as negative attitude of some road users,’’ he said.

Oko stressed the need to intensify public enlightenment campaign because of the increasing population, urbanisation and motorisation, which had brought about regular occurrence of crashes.

He said that this development had become worrisome because roads played vital role in connecting business and achieving economic growth.

Also, Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, said that over 80 per cent of road crashes were caused by drivers.

Oladele, represented by Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, Ogun Head of Administration of FRSC, implored motorists to desist from driving without drivers’ licence.

“FRSC enjoins motorists to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained before putting them on the road and shun the use of ‘Tokunbo tyres,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists to adhere to specified speed limits so that the drivers could easily control the vehicle in case of brake failure.

Mrs Oluwatoyin Olugbenga, Ilaro Divisional Commander, Vehicle Inspection Service, Ogun, warned motorists to desist from excessive speed to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Olugbenga also warned motorists against overloading because it also contributed to crashes.