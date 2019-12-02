The Federal government has explained why Daura in Katsina state was chosen as a location for the building of University of Transportation in Nigeria.

The Director of Rail Services of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr Mohammed Babakobi who disclosed this on Monday, said Daura was picked for the sitting of University because of the several rail initiatives coming up along the area.

According to him, there will be a rail siding running from Kano to Kaduna which would pass through Katsina and the international rail route that will run from Katsina to Jibia in Niger Republic.

He also disclosed that the university will take off in 2021, and is expected to run a full gamut of specialized training especially in the rail system and on and modes of transportation.

The nation reports that the Ministry is already working with the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission to develop a robust academic curriculum will address the development of capacity in rail systems which has suffered the most neglect.