Amidst controversy, Aisha Buhari, on Monday has taken to her twitter handle to celebrate her marriage with the president

Aisha who shared a romantic video stated,” Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness . #30yearsweddinganniversary #ThanksbetoALLAH “

Recall reports said Aisha was separated from Buhari as he intended to get married to Sadiq Farouk, the minister of humanitarian services.

However, the report was dismissed.

See video below: