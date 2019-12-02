Minister of State, Labour & Employment, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Mr Festus Keyamo has said those who are opposed to Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults and apologise to them.

Festus Keyamo

Keyamo on Monday on his Twitter hadle said that those who opposed to Social Media Bill can’t be intolerant and ask others to be.

Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and apologise to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach.

Those who can’t stomach defeat & prepare for another day & those who think today’s victory will last forever are our problem. Be ready to win some & lose some. Those defeated today may bounce back tomorrow & those victorious today may end up later in infamy. Only time will tell. — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 11, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has cautioned social media supporters against hate speech and fake news.

Falana queries FG’s disobedience to valid court orders

The party Vice-Chairman of Zamfara Central, Alhaji Sani Gomna, made the call during the party zonal meeting which held in Gusau on Saturday.

”We are cautioning the state governor and security agencies in the state against indiscriminate arrest of our party members.

“We are not saying we are above the law but due process should be followed where it is necessary to arrest our party leaders in the state”,