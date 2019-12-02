Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, has called on one of the party’s governorship aspirant, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, to reconcile and identify with Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Mr. David Lyon.

Nabena, who made the call on Sunday, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, urged Lokpobiri, to drop his legal action against APC and Lyon in order promote peace and unity in the party and the state.

It would be recalled that few months ago, Lokpobiri, who is also a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, challenged the election of Lyon as APC candidate, after the party’s primary.

He had approached the court, seeking to be declared winner of the poll and therefore the party’s authentic candidate.

Nabena said: “It is common knowledge that Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has refused to congratulate and identify with the governor-elect of Bayelsa, Mr. David Lyon, after his landslide election victory.

“Lokpobiri has refused to drop his misplaced and ill-advised legal action taken against the APC and Lyon, with the hope of acquiring the Bayelsa governorship mandate with the support of his sponsors.

“After the Bayesla governorship election, stakeholders have held several meetings with Lokpobiri’s sponsors, who I am not disposed to name for political reasons.’’

According to the APC chieftain, some governors are positioning themselves by scheming to control Bayelsa State through Lokpobiri, and then use that as a springboard into other South South states ahead of the 2023 presidency.

“I will not dwell on the political power play among APC leaders of the South South for the soul of the region ahead of 2023.

“However, my strong advice for the governors is that they should focus on the development of their states and not meddle in the affairs of Bayelsa State and the South South.

“Bayelsa and other oil-producing states of the South South enjoy a fragile peace as a result of the commendable efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to develop the zone and productively engage the youth.

“We will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace of Bayelsa State in furtherance of their selfish political interests,” Nabena said.

According to him, Buhari is a stickler for democratic principles and the rule of law, and so everyone must follow these principles.

“It is Lokpobiri’s constitutional right to approach the court, even if his case has no merit. But I think it is important to let the world know that his actions are sponsored by outsiders in furtherance of their political interests ahead of 2023,” he said.