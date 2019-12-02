Indian lawmakers on Monday demanded strict action against culprits in the gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman, as hundreds of protesters nationwide called for a swift probe.

Four men, all in their 20s, were arrested on Friday, on charges of raping and murdering the veterinarian near the southern city of Hyderabad.

The victim’s charred remains were discovered after she disappeared on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was strangled before the accused set her body on fire.

Lawmakers in both houses of the parliament on Monday expressed concern over crimes against women and their safety as they called for stringent punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, not far from the parliament in New Delhi, demanding a fast-track investigation in the case.

Similar protests were reported from the cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kalaburgi recently.

Senior Minister, Rajnath Singh, told the parliament that the act has brought shame to the entire country.

“The accused must be given the most stringent punishment.

“I don’t have words to tell you how horrific these crimes are,’’ Singh said.

Despite various steps authorities have taken since the gang rape and murder of another young woman on a bus in the Indian capital in December 2012, Indians have taken to the social media to express their concerns, with many of them asking how safe women are in India.

According to the latest government data available, 33,658 women and girls were raped in India in 2017. (dpa/NAN)