Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Mr Nkerewem Akpan, has called on youths in Boki local government area to embrace peace and stop attacking each other with illegal arms.

Akpan made the call on Monday in Boki during a meeting organised by the police to mediate between the warring communities of Boje, Isobendeghe and Nsadop.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting followed the recent communal clash that occurred on Nov. 21 between the warring communities.

Court upholds I-G Adamu’s power to recruit 10, 000 constables

https://dailytimes.ng/2019/12/02/court-upholds-i-g-adamus-power-to-recruit-10-000-constables/

During the clash, several properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed, while some persons were allegedly killed and others alleged to be missing.

The Commissioner of Police said that the law would not spare any youth who is caught carrying illegal arms to disturb the peace of others.

He told the chiefs from the warring communities to call their subjects to order and stop the incessant attacks on one another over a parcel of land.

He warned that when ever there was a disagreement between two communities, it is important to report to the nearest security post, rather than carrying arms to cause mayhem.

“As traditional rulers and community stakeholders, I enjoin you to call your subjects to order, preach peace to them and make them see the need to be law abiding.

“For progress and development to thrive in this area, the people must show love and embrace peace.

“I am happy that all the traditional leaders and stakeholders from the warring communities are here and I believe that after this meeting, lasting peace will reign in the affected areas,” he assured.

Speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Boki, Mr Fredaline Akando, called on the state government to confiscate the parcel of land in contention.

Akando explained that if the land is taken over by the government, no community can lay claim to the land anymore.

“For peace to reign in that area, I want the government to take over the land and do whatsoever they wish to do with it,” he said.

The Clan Head of Nsadop community, Mr Bernard Nchitu, said that the meeting was timely and engaging.

“As we proceed from this meeting, I am going back to my people with the message of peace and the need for them to drop all arms,” he said.

On his part, Clan Head of Boje community, Mr Leonard Akan, said they have held several meetings before now, asking the government to take over the land.

“We are tired of fighting; our communities are not developing any further. We need lasting peace so that progress and development can come to us”, he said.

Mr John Ogar, Clan Head of Isobendeghe community, applauded the CP for organising the meeting and fostering peace among the warring communities. (NAN)