American singer, Nick Jonas and Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra have celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary.

He took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a romantic message with his wife.

He stated,”One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

While Priyanka shared saying, “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋

And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.”