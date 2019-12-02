The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kaduna state on Monday dragged a businesswoman, Tina Simon to the Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, seeking to recover N130,000 loan owed 10 years ago.

The directorate through its counsel, Hannatu Bello-Maude, told the court that Simon was granted the sum of N163, 000 as loan after she underwent training in 2009.

The counsel told the court that Simon was to pay back the loan in instalments within two years, but defaulted and has paid just N33, 000 only.

Bello-Maude therefore, prayed the court to compel the defendant to settle N130, 000 being the balance of the amount granted her a decade ago.

The defendant, a resident of Kaduna metropolis accepted the NDE claims against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. N. Barde, however, said that his client paid an additional N3, 000 earlier before the court session.

Barde told the court that Simon’s business premises was razed by fire and theft in addition to the fatal accident she had within the period.

The counsel said his client had reported all the incidents to the NDE and they confirmed that.

“We are praying the court to crave for lenient and liberal terms of settlement and we will do everything possible to clear the debts,” he said.

The judge, Murtala Nasir however, adjourned the case to December 9 for the two parties to report their terms of settlement.