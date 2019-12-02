The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has called on National Youth Service Corps members posted to the nation’s capital to align with the government through active participation as well as positive contribution to programmes designed to promote national unity and development in the country.

Addressing the corps members during 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Abuja, Dr. Aliyu also enjoined the newly sworn-in corps members to abide by the oath of allegiance of the scheme.

Speaking further, the FCT Minister of State who was represented by the Director, Youth Development in FCT, Hajara Olayende, reiterated the FCTA’s commitment towards rendering assistance, financially and otherwise to the betterment and progress of the National Youth Service Corps in FCT.

While expressing optimism that the orientation course will be a success following reports of self-discipline and comportment exhibited by the corps members, she also pledged to provide a conducive environment for the exercise.

Earlier, the Coordinator of FCT NYSC, Hajiya Walida Isa in her welcome address charged the corps members to effectively participate in all camp activities particularly the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, describing it as the most reliable passport to self-sufficiency and sustainability.

She cautioned them against indecent dressing, tempering with or defacing the NYSC uniform except for minor adjustments that might be absolutely necessary.

“Your total understanding and absolute cooperation during the orientation exercise is expected. You must be disciplined, and be security conscious at all times. Throughout the orientation course, your welfare and security shall receive the most paramount and considerable attention from the management.

“May I sound a note of warning against indecent dressing on camp. You are not permitted to temper with or deface the NYSC uniform except for minor adjustment that might be absolutely necessary. Such attitude constitutes a blatant violation of the NYSC dress code, punishable by the provisions of the NYSC Bye-law.” She said

Furthermore, she disclosed that after the accreditation exercise, a total number of 1694 corps members were registered on camp; comprising of 690 males and 1004 females.

She also commended the FCT Minister for her timely intervention which according to her facilitated the speedy upgrade of facilities in the orientation camp.