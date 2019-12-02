Megan Rapinoe wins Ballon d’Or2019 Feminin trophy

Lucy Bronze finishes in second, and Alex Morgan places third.

United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The worthiest winner of the award, especially after her stunning 2019 in which she managed to win the World Cup with the USWNT as well as take a stand against the gender pay gap.

“I’m so sad I can’t make it there tonight, I was really looking forward to it. It’s a bummer,” said Rapinoe. “I want to say congratulations to all the other nominees – I can’t believe I’m the one winning it. It’s been such an incredible year. I want to say a huge thanks to my team-mates, my coaches and the federation. You help me on the pitch as well as off, and thanks for the support to my amazing family and friends. There’s not enough thank you or love in the world for everything that you do for me.”

