A married man identified simply as Charles has reportedly been stabbed to death by his rival, 35-year-old Eyor Eketen.

The deceased was stabbed multiple times shortly after he turned up at his concubine’s house at Nikton Road, Kpansia for a romantic moment.

Eyor was apprehended after his lover, Lovina Okon alerted her neighbours after she saw him angrily stabbing his rival.

A source who spoke to The Nation said

“Neighbours met the sight of an angry man, who was cursing and stabbing another, who lay in a pool of his blood and too weak to put up a fight.People ran helter-skelter, shouting and calling for help.

“The knife man identified as Eyor Eketen, 35, is cooling off in police cell in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State over the murder of Charles.”