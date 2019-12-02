Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned that government will not condone any form of disobedience to the laws of the State.

R-L: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a discussion with the family members of late LASTMA official, Mr. Ola Oyeshina, during a condolence visit to the officer’s family at their residence in Surulere, on Monday, December 2, 2019.

The Governor who expressed his displeasure over the gruesome killing of Ola Oyeshina Ganiyu, the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) official who was attacked while carrying out his lawful duty of enforcing traffic regulations, said the incident of his unfortunate death is a wake-up call to all Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke on Monday at the residence of the deceased, led members of the State Executive Council to commiserate with the family of Oyeshina, stated that government will not sit back and watch motorists or anyone or group of people take wilfully break laws or inflict injuries on State officials.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), consoling the family members of late LASTMA official, Mr. Ola Oyeshina, during a condolence visit to the officer’s family at their residence in Surulere, on Monday, December 2, 2019.

He said: “In the last 48 hours, we’ve had heavy brutality on men of LASTMA who were doing their work. We’ve had people whose legs have been amputated in the last 48hours whilst on the assignment that was given to them to bring about enforcement of our laws and orders.

“I think this is the level at which we need to make this very stern warning that we will not stop at ensuring that we implement and enforce our laws not minding which force is involved. Lagos will not condone people that will not obey our laws.

He added: “We cannot be condoning reckless killing and sending our young men to early grave. This government, certainly will not stand for that.”

Sanwo-olu assured that the perpetrators of the unspeakable act will be made to face the law.

According to him: “we will do everything to ensure that the perpetrators of this evil act face the full extent of the law. We will certainly prosecute them to the full arms of the law.

“We are using this opportunity to tell people that Lagos wants to remain secured and safe for all of us.”

The Governor condoled the family of the late LASTMA official.

Oyeshina, who was 34 years old, is survived by his aged parents and siblings.

