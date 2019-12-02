The India’s naval forces who only permitted women to serve in medical services, has welcomed its first woman pilot, with Sub Lieutenant Shivangi taking control of an aircraft in another significant milestone for the country’s armed forces.

Shivangi, 24, who goes by one name, will be given her wings and join naval operations in a ceremony on Monday.”It’s a very big thing,” Shivangi.

“It’s a big responsibility for all of us and I know that I have to do well.”Shivangi completed her basic training in 2018 at the Indian Naval Academy and was brought to Kochi, in southwest India’s Kerala state, to train with the Indian naval air squadron, the INAS 550.