A yet to be identified woman was on Sunday night killed by a hit-and-run driver in Awka, Anambra State.

The accident occurred at 11:05 p.m. at Regina Caeli Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway. According to the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Andrew Ikumapayi, the woman died on the spot. Kumapayi said the woman’s corpse had been deposited at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital morgue, Awka.

The FRSC commander reiterated the call for pedestrians to be careful on the road, especially during festive periods, because of increased vehicular movement.