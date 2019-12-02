22year female lawyer who emerged overall best in property law

Miss Ijeoma Ikokwu Jennifer was among the 4,458 lawyers that were called to bar last week, emerging as the Overall Best in Property Law.

The call to bar which was conducted by Nigeria’s Body of Benchers was presided over by the Hon. Justice Dr. I T Muhammad, CFR with a total of 4,458 lawyers called out of which 147 made First Class, 741 made Second Class Upper while 2,247 earned Second Class Lower. The rest 1,320 finished with a pass.

Daily Times caught up with Ijeoma Ikokwu Jennifer after she received award as overall best in property law and interrogated her on some issues surrounding her background, education and career.

According to her, growing up parents that showed her love and care contributed immensely to the shaping of who she has become. She said standing before thousands of people to receive such rare award in the presence of her parents was quite fulfilling as she turned and saw them beaming with smiles from where they sat.

“In truth, I can’t really describe how I felt. The euphoria I felt that moment remains unexplainable. But I knew I felt grateful to God that I made my parents and friends proud,” adding that no profession or career part should be seen as exclusive to men or any gender, in reaction to property law being a man’s world.

“I don’t subscribe to that believe. Women are breaking boundaries in all spheres of life including the legal profession and even military. It is just about hard work, dedication, determination and focus on the set goal. Gender has nothing to do with what we become in life or what we achieve both in education and career in general.

A law graduate from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, formally Ogun State University, Barrister Ijeoma said serious studying and commitment are among the factors that determine the quality of result a student would come out with and not the name of the school.

“I attended a low school fees paying secondary school that was however good, relative to what my parents could afford at that time. It was not an elite school. Personally, I don’t think elitism of any school makes it a better place to acquire quality education. I attended Atlas Comprehensive College Lagos where I was taught and groomed to be able to set personal goals and work hard to achieve them. Besides, I identified where I wanted to be early in life and was determined not to allow anything or anybody be on my way,” she said.

According to her, the role of parents in a child’s life is quite important and contributes to a larger extent to the self-confidence needed to face the future and succeed.

“My growing up was just like any other child in an average home. However, the twist in my case was that I grew up with a lot of love. My parents were there for me throughout the journey and up till today. They instilled the fear of God in me. So I grew up acknowledging God in all things. My parents are keen on education so they worked so hard to make sure I had the necessary equipments for my education and to get to this point. In addition, I had few relatives who encouraged and supported me. These factors combined to make growing up fun for me,” the young lawyer said.

Asked to say who she is, the Barrister who is also called Princess said she believe in setting goals and achieving them.

“My name is Ijeoma Ikokwu Princess, fondly called by my third mane, Jennifer. I am 22 years old and hail from Mgbala in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. I am a lawyer and believe in setting goals and achieving them. I have trained myself mentally enough to be able to adapt to any situation I find myself in and make something meaningful out of it. I am also a chartered mediator and conciliator.

“My advice to young people aspiring to study law and become lawyers is that they be determined and hardworking. The truth is that ‘grade does not determine intelligence’ but it gives you and edge. Put God first, set achievable goals, be determined, focused and work hard towards achieving them. Without hard-work, nothing grows, except weeds,” she concluded, philosophically.