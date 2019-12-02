Georgina Onuoha is marking the second year anniversary of surviving an accident that nearly ended her life.
The former Nollywood actress was in a car with her friend on December, 2, 2017, when the car somersaulted multiple times (read here).
Thankfully, they both survived, though Georgina needed blood transfusion afterwards.
Marking the anniversary on Instagram, she wrote:
Every 2nd of December is a reminder that God gave me a second chance to life to be a better version of me.
Two years ago in Denmark , I saw my life flash right in front of me as death came calling but God wasn’t done with me here on earth.
We came out of this wreck without a scratch on our bodies even though this car flipped many times on that beautiful Saturday morning with my soul sister Dora @dido_7.
It can only be God’s grace and mercy that kept us alive.
It will be a day I will forever remember as my rebirth and why my heart will always be filled with gratitude for his mercies.
Lord I am humbled and grateful for another year or day I get to live and remember your grace on this faithful day. May your name for ever be on my lips till the day I take my last breath.
Thank you Lord.
Please remember me in your prayers and thank our creator for me
