The Lagos State Police command has arrested five police officers for reportedly killing 27-year-old Maliki Mohammed and injuring two others at a night club in Oshodi, Lagos.

The arrested police officers who were linked to the shooting which occurred at Crest Inn Club on Friday night were identified as Inspector Orubu Olusola; Inspector Apalowo Ola; Inspector Kasai Sule; Sergeant Momoh Ogwuche and Sergeant Adoga Collins.

Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest of the police officers attached to Akinpelu Division and under the supervision of DSP Oloko Wale, the Divisional Crime Officer and ASP Adamu Babajo, the Divisional Operations Officer.

“The team said they were at the club in response to a complaint made by one Makinde Omowunmi Abibat ‘f’ of No 9 Olaore Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi at Akinpelu Police Station that she was assaulted in the club.

“While trying to effect an arrest, they were attacked by some hoodlums which necessitated their use of firearms,” the statement read.

Mr Elkana said “this fell short of the provision of Force Order 237 which defined the circumstances in which a police officer will be justified to use his firearms and the use of force”.

It is expected the policemen will face internal disciplinary proceedings and will also be handed over to conventional court for prosecution if found guilty. Eleven suspects were also arrested in connection with the attack on the team.