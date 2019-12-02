Former Minister of Aviation and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member has said that he will support Hate Speech Bill if the bill ‘first victims are Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Lai Mohammed, Nasir El Rufai, Festus Keyamo & Rotimi Amaechi

Fani-Kayode twitted: ‘I will support the Hate Speech Bill if its provisions are made retroactive & if its first victims are Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Lai Mohammed, Nasir El Rufai, Festus Keyamo & Rotimi Amaechi. Promise to hang them first for their hateful words over the years & the Bill gets my support.

Fani-Kayode also said: ‘Gen. Alexander Ogomudia was right when he said Nigeria may be restructured violently if peaceful restructuring does not take place soon. He did not advocate violence: he simply spoke the plain & bitter truth. The Presidency would do well to listen to him. No justice, no peace!’

The Minister of State, & Employment, and Senior Advocate of Festus Keyamo had said those who are opposed to Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults and to them.

Keyamo on Monday on his Twitter ha n dle said that those who opposed to Social Media Bill can’t be intolerant and ask others to be.

‘Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach.’

He also said: ‘The real agitation should be for Parliament, in line with S.3612) of the 1999 Constitution, to clearly define the TYPES of false & insensitive posts that would attract penal consequences, so that doesn’t abuse it. But to leave everyone to just post ANYTHING is unacceptable’

Civil suits on Defamation of character only take care of PERSONAL INSULTS. I don’t subscribe to punishment for that. But you cannot come online to deliberately post false stories, in the guise of ‘freedom of speech’, that can set the nation ablaze without some penal consequences — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) December 2, 2019