The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) has described the cutting of petroleum products by the government to stations that are 20kms to the border as overriding public interest.

In a phone interview with Daily Times, the President, IPMAN, Mr Chinedu Okoro stressed that, there is something called overriding public interest above individual differences.

The IPMAN boss disclosed that the government is currently talking about blocking leakages and also seeking for measures to better the economy, he added ” which I believe is overriding “

He explained that, it is not a total banned as the government is only asking stations owners to relax for now in order to find a lasting solution to smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries.

“This is not the first-time government would be closing the border, the government can rescind the decision later but move forward, my take is that those in authority should be allowed to look into ways of handling this delicate issue” he averred.

Reacting to better measures that the government can take in solving the puzzle, he said, there are no better ways than the government to look for ways to ameliorate the suffering of those of living within the border.

He stressed that the government is weighing options on how to ensure that the country does not lose 37m litres of fuel per day because if this continues it will adversely affect the economy.

He reiterated that the government have a way of handling issues and everyone must not look at the situation from one angle but join hands to fight the virus that is about to ravage the economy holistically.

“My advice is that, if it is going to be a permanent closure, the government must provide compensation to those affected and also assist in relocating their stations to a place where they can do business. It is going to be a win-win situation”, he stated.

It would be recalled that, stations along with Nigeria’s land borders have been closed and prices have spiked after the Nigeria Customs authorities banned deliveries of petroleum products to stations within 20 kilometres of the border in an attempt to curb smuggling.