President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the employment of 400,000 Police Officers.

This was made known by Lauretta Onochie Presidential aide on Social Media.

She tweeted : ‘@MBuhari Approves Recruitment Of 400,000 Police Officers Ahead Of Community Policing Implementation.

‘Police Affairs Ministry is overseeing the Community Policing Policy, the Public Security Trust Fund, & Recruitment of 400,000 officers nationwide. @PoliceNG#COMPOL‘

Female PMF Personnel warming up for Kogi/Bayelsa Governorship Election.

