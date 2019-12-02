Lionel Messi Argentina and FCBarcelona superstar has won for the sixth times the Ballon d’Or trophy.

Lionel Messi was announced the winner Monday night at the at the Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet.

Speaking Messi said: “I would like to thank all the journalists to have voted for me, who wanted me to win this prize, “

‘Thank you so much to my colleagues from the club, and all my colleagues who have contributed a lot for this prize. It’s really amazing.” Messi said.

List of Ballon d’Or 2019 winners

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Megan Rapinoe

Kopa Trophy: Matthijs de Ligt

Yachine Trophy: Alisson

Ballon d’Or nominees

Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris, Dusan Tadic, Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Karim Benzema, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, Son Heung-min, Robert Lewandowski, Roberto Firmino, Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Marquinhos, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix