Lionel Messi Argentina and FCBarcelona superstar has won for the sixth times the
Lionel Messi was announced the winner Monday night at the at the Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet.
Speaking Messi said: “I would like to thank all the journalists to have voted for me, who wanted me to win this prize, “
‘Thank you so much to my colleagues from the club, and all my colleagues who have contributed a lot for this prize. It’s really amazing.” Messi said.
List of
Ballon d’Or 2019 winners
Men’s Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi
Women’s Ballon d’Or: Megan Rapinoe
Kopa Trophy: Matthijs de Ligt
Yachine Trophy: Alisson
Yes, again. #GOATisCuler pic.twitter.com/RlyNqKURpN— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 2, 2019
Lionel Messi is the 2019 #ballondor winner 🤚☝️ pic.twitter.com/5nNZXl05vY— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Lionel Messi is the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/H1jLRPfCxQ— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Ballon d’Or nominees
Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris, Dusan Tadic, Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Karim Benzema, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, Son Heung-min, Robert Lewandowski, Roberto Firmino, Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Marquinhos, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix
