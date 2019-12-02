Ex-Brazilian football Chief Ricardo Teixeira was banned for life from football on Friday for bribery, FIFA announced.

World football’s governing body said the Brazilian was banned and fined one million Swiss francs (907,000 euros) for taking bribes for marketing and media rights for continental and Brazilian football competitions between 2006 and 2012.

Teixeira, the 72-year-old ex-son-in-law of the late former FIFA president Joao Havelange, is also a former FIFA executive committee and standing committee member.

FIFA said in a statement that its investigation into Teixeira focused on “bribery schemes” carried out between 2006 and 2012 “in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights” for competitions run by the federations (CBF) of Brazil, South America (CONMEBOL) and North and Central America (CONCACAF).

Teixeira, a lawyer by profession, is wanted by US authorities for his part in the major corruption scandal that erupted in 2015 implicating the then head of FIFA Sepp Blatter and a string of top officials in world football.

His successor Jose Maria Marin was arrested in Zurich in 2015 ahead of a FIFA meeting, extradited to the United States and later sentenced to four years in prison by the American courts.