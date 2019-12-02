The Federal Polytechnic, Offa, has commiserated with the families of three of its former students who died on Thursday in a road crash on the way to the NYSC orientation camp in Katsina.

The institution in a statement on Monday by its Direction of Information, Public Relations and Protocols, Mr Olayinka Iroye, prayed that God would comfort the families and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

ALSO READ Police sue for peace among youths in warring C/River communities



The statement said: “With heavy hearts and profound sense of loss, the Governing Council, management, staff and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, commiserate with the families of three of our ex-students who lost their lives in a ghastly automobile accident along Mokwa road in Niger state on their way to the NYSC camp in Katsina for the Batch C stream II orientation.

“The polytechnic condoles with the families of the deceased students and prays that God will comfort and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that three graduates of the institution died on Thursday when an articulated vehicle ran over their 18-passenger bus at Mokwa.

The incident claimed the lives of all occupants except the driver. (NAN)