The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has ordered probe of electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.

According to Jane Osuji‬‪ the Press Officer to the Minister of Interior she said: ‘The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been drawn to an electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.



The Minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incidence.

While we commiserate with the victims of the incidence, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected.‪