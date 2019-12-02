The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has ordered probe of electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.
According to Jane Osuji the Press Officer to the Minister of Interior she said: ‘The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been drawn to an electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.
The Minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incidence.
While we commiserate with the victims of the incidence, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected.
