A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Princess Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha has debunked claims that that about 20,000 persons defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC.

The APC, Enugu East Senatorial candidate for the February National Assembly poll, Princess Ogbu-Aguocha said that no authentic member of the party defected to the PDP.

Ogbu-Aguocha also said that the leader of the said defectors; Prince Lawrence Ezeh was not the authentic candidate of the APC in Enugu East senatorial district.

She was reacting to media reports which alleged that the Senatorial Candidate of APC in Enugu East Senatorial District, Prince Lawrence Ezeh defected to the PDP with over 20,000 supporters.

She described the purported defection as a charade as he was never a member of APC in the first instance.

She noted that she was the authentic candidate of the APC during the election as ruled by the court, insisting that Ezeh was chased out of the APC by the court ruling which declared her the authentic candidate.

“Ezeh lost his bid to usurp the APC ticket at the High Court, the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, where all the courts disagreed with his candidacy saying that it is “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” she maintained.

Ogbu-Aguocha warned all other carpetbaggers in Enugu APC who came in solely to ‘steal and destroy’, to repent now, or be flushed out with “your tail between your legs like Lawrence Ezeh.”

“How can he claim to be decamping to PDP when he never left PDP.

“Such characters with questionable loyalties have no place in our progressive party and Next Level government. So his departure is truly ‘good riddance to bad rubbish’ so we can continue to rebuild Enugu APC under the able leadership of the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.”

She alleged that Ezeh was part of the interlopers from other parties that were imposed on the APC by factional opportunistic party leaders and self-styled emperors to destabilise the party in the state.

Prince Lawrence Ezeh had shortly after PDP senatorial primary election that saw the former governor of the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani as the winner defected to APC, where the ticket was purportedly given to him to contest for the Enugu East Senatorial seat in the February National Assembly poll.

Not satisfied with the development as Ezeh was never a member of APC at the time primaries were held, the second runner-up to the APC primary election in the Enugu East Senatorial District, Princess Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha challenged his candidacy as the authentic candidate of APC and won at the Federal High Court, Enugu and Appeal Court respectively as the candidate of APC for Enugu East.





