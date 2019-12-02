…Miss Beauty Etsanyi Tukura clinches top position among 38 contestants

…Gets luxury apartment, car, other gifts as reward

History was made on Saturday night as Miss Beauty Etsanyi Tukura emerged winner of the 43rd Miss Nigeria beauty pageant which held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island Lagos.

The event which had in attendance the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, among other high profile dignitaries, was the culmination weeks of activities to select the winner of the nation’s longest running and most prestigious beauty pageant.

The Beauty Queen who represented Taraba State slugged it out with 36 other contestants to emerge winner of the 2019 edition of the pageant.

43rdmissnigeria2019

The panel of judges for this year’s pageant included Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, former housemates of the reality show, BBNaija, Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and Africa’s leading beauty and makeup entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye.

Popular musician, D’banj thrilled the gathering with some of his top hit songs.

Miss Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, a lawyer, who was among the 36 finalists at the grand finale of the 43rd edition of the beauty pageant, was rewarded with a luxury apartment and a car among other gifts after being crowned the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

She took over the crown from Miss Chidimma Aaron, a model from Enugu State, who won the beauty pageant in 2018.

Miss Nigeria, an annual beauty pageant, showcases positive attributes of Nigerian women. The winner portrays exemplary qualities and serves as a role model for young women in the country.

Miss Nigeria pageant started in 1957 as a franchise of the Daily Times Nigeria, and now being promoted by a new firm, the Green Girl Company.