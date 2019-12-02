Ten people were injured during a shooting on a crowded New Orleans street early Sunday morning.

Two of those victims were critically wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

One person was detained nearthe shooting on the skirts of the city’s historic French Quarter but was later released, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Monday morning, police said.

The FBI is coordinating with the New Orleans Police Department in their investigation into the shooting.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced in a tweet Sunday a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting but several officers were already on scene when shots rang out around 3:20 a.m.

