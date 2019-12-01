The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Kaduna state government has counselled 184, 825 youths on HIV/AIDS in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state between 2016 to date.

Coordinator, Local Action Committee on AIDS in the council, Mrs. Shafaatu Isiyaku, disclosed this in an interview in Kafanchan on Sunday.

Isiyaku said that the youths were reached through 38 demand creators and 18 counsellors and testers in the local government under the adolescent and young persons project, which began in 2016.

The project is a UNICEF-supported programme, designed to scale-up the combination of HIV prevention, treatment and care services for adolescents and youths in the state.

The coordinator said that out of the 184, 825 adolescent and young persons counselled, 37,523 were tested, of which 191 tested positive and were placed on treatment.

She added that a total of 44,457 pregnant and nursing mothers equally, benefited from the HIV testing and counselling within the period to prevent mother –to- child transmission of HIV.

She however, identified insufficient test kits and other consumables, as major challenges affecting the smooth implementation of the project in the local government.

“Similarly, lack of adequate facilities and consumables is affecting the patronage of the HIV-friendly centres located at Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan.

“But, we are doing the best we can to continue to reach out to the AYPs with the combination of HIV prevention, treatment and care services in their communities and at their doorsteps,” she said.

Read Also: Stakeholders advocate job creation to end irregular migration

Isiyaku added that the demand creators, counsellors and testers in the council area would carry out massive out-reach programme in 10 wards in the area.

“This is part of activities to celebrate the 2019 World AIDS Day,” she said.

A demand creator, Sanaka Gamaliel, said that the turn-out by the youths during demand creation outreaches was very impressive, particularly when condoms were being shared to them.

“Once the youths hear that we are sharing condoms, they will come out en masse and offer themselves to be tested, but will usually decline when we do not have condoms,” Gamaliel declared.