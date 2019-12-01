Às leading political gladiators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) strategize on how to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 general elections, a prophet has predicted that the ruling party would implode.

According to the General Overseer of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ori–Oke, Irapada, Prophet Christopher Owolabi, “2023 will not be realistic for the APC government to win elections.”

Prophet Owolabi laments that by the Grace of God there would not be APC in 2023.

Speaking in an interview, in Omu-Aran, the prophet said both former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu and former Kwara state Governor, Bukola Saraki will form another party to replace the APC in 2023.

He added that before then, four kingmakers in the country will die as God has shown him, saying the country needs prayer before the exit of these four kingmakers.

Read Also: FG opens Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to traffic

Prophet Owolabi, insisted that Ccme 2023, Buhari would cripple APC before he leaving office, adding that another government would then evolve to run the affairs of the country to greater heights for another four years.