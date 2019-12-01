The Lagos state Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement) Unit (taskforce) has obtained a court order authorising it to auction 108 court forfeited and abandoned vehicles.

Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the vehicles to be auctioned by the government include 86 court forfeited and 22 abandoned vehicles, impounded by the enforcement team of the agency in different parts of the state for driving against traffic and committing other traffic offences.

Egbeyemi also stated that the public auction is scheduled to hold on December 3-4 at the agency’s car park in Ikorodu.

“It was after the expiration of the 30-day public notice issued by the agency in line with the dictates of the law to all owners of the 22 abandoned vehicles to claim them that the government obtained the court order to auction them to interested members of the public.

“Let me commend the present administration for the ongoing massive road rehabilitation going on simultaneously across the state and to state clearly that motorists both private and commercial should desist from driving against traffic or causing obstruction to other road users,” he advised.

While reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the traffic rules under any guise, the chairman maintained that the agency will continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity is restored on Lagos roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team of the agency led by the chairman over the weekend cleared all illegal trucks and abandoned vehicles causing traffic gridlock at the Guinness area of Ikeja / Ogba in line with the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

He commended the new police chief for being pro-active in enforcing both the Lagos state Environmental Sanitation Laws and the Lagos state Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.