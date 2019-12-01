The Niger state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one suspect with 1,072 kg of substances suspected to be marijuana in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The NDLEA’s Commander in the state, Mrs. Sylvia Egwunwoke, made this known in Minna at the weekend.

Egwunwoke said the 56-year-old suspect is from Bangi Village in Mariga Local Government Area, disclosing that the suspect, who had just finished his jailed term on October 8 for a similar offence, was arrested following intelligence report that the suspect was transporting the prohibited weeds to Sokoto state.

“(The suspect) was arrested by the command last year along Kontagora with 64kg of Indian hemp and was convicted by a court and served one year jail term.

Read Also: $30bn loan request imperative for nation’s infrastructure dev – BMO

”The command will however, not relent in curbing the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large,” she said.

She appealed to members of the public to always report any suspicious activity of drugs peddlers to relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crises.

“We have since reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilize residents to give relevant information on those in the illegal business in their midst,” she said.