The National Association of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technicians of Nigeria (NAPTTON) has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for their partnership in the fight against illicit drugs.

President of NAPTTON, Adetola Balogun, made the commendation in Port Harcourt at the weekend during the 26th national executive council meeting of the association which took place at the Labour House in the state capital.

He stated that “we appreciate the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for partnering with the association towards ensuring that safe and quality drugs and pharmaceutical products are made available to Nigerians.

“Since the inception of our association, we’ve been in partnership with the NDLEA. All over the states, they’re always with us based on one fact, the singular act that pharmacy is a broad based profession. And you know, the end users are our patients. And for us, because all technologists and technicians, we’re well trained to handle drugs. So far, we’re doing great with them, the two agencies.”

Speaking, a Principal Staff Officer of NDLEA in -charge of operations, Mr. Benneth Uche, who represented the NDLEA commander in the state, said that “well, they approached us not long ago and since then we’ve been relating well. But, for Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) we’ve had a long outstanding relationship with them.

Read Also: ‘Govt. should enforce ban on religious activities in stadia’

“Since they approached us, we’ve had a solid relationship with them. We’re planning joint seminars; it’s still in view, it hasn’t taken place yet, but it’s in view. They would also organize workshops and we’ll come in with our expertise. We’ve not had any issues with them.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Chairman of the association, Kaanale, appealed to the state government to approve the promotion of his members to grade level 14 in the state civil service as is applicable in other states in the country.

He also thanked the state governor for assenting to the bill passed by the state House of Assembly upgrading the state college of health sciences and management technology to a diploma awarding institution.

He therefore, appealed to the relevant state government agencies to implement the law that has since been signed by the state governor to give a boost to the health sector in the state.

In a goodwill message, Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Rivers state Hospitals Management Board, C. C. Nyeche promised the association that the state government is looking into their demands for the promotion of their members to grade level 14.