The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded moves by the National Assembly to scrap acceptance fees in tertiary institutions nationwide.

Vice-President of NANS (National Affairs), Mr. Chidi Ilogebe, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday.

Ilogebe said that the attention of NANS has been drawn to a motion moved by Rep. Chinedu Martins, asking the Federal Ministry of Education and the National University Commission (NUC) to abolish the payment of acceptance fees in tertiary institutions.

He also commended Rep. Martins, who represents Ahiazu-Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for leading the debate on the issue.

The NANS official noted that one of the factors contributing to the poor access to tertiary education is the predatory admission policy being enforced by tertiary institutions.

He said that “in the spirit of unwavering unity of the Nigerian students, we wish to highly commend Rep. Martins for moving a motion, which is in full consonance with the interest of the Nigerian students.

“We also wish to acknowledge the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and other House members; we hope that with such men of uncommon purpose in the House, this bill is sure to be passed.

“We will like to state at this point that NANS has been working underground to address this lingering menace in our higher institutions, thanks to the motion by Rep. Martins for making our move much easier.

Read Also: NCAA introduces automation to prevent new debts

“While we worked, we discovered the following concerning the said acceptance fees; that acceptance fees are quite different from tuition fees and other fees ranging from hostel fees, development fees, ICT fees and other fees.

“That it is paid by all freshers therefore, serving as a pre-requisite qualification before admitting a student, who has passed the necessary examinations. That the rational for paying the acceptance fee has not been stated by tertiary institutions.

“That it is in fact, calculated to extort and impoverish students thereby, incapacitating many Nigerian students who have passed the relevant examinations from enrolling.

“For example, Imo state University collects N70, 000 from fresh students every year, University of Ibadan receives N35, 000, Ahmadu Bello University receives N30, 000, Lagos state University receives N20, 000 and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka receives N25, 000.’’

The vice president noted that the situation is very worrisome, adding that NANS urges members of the House to continue the good work so that the bill can be passed into law.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Education and the NUC to avail themselves to be used as instruments of change regarding the matter in question.

“We want to unequivocally reiterate our stance that education is a right and not a privilege; therefore, every young Nigerian is entitled to education. NANS will not tolerate any policy, which is calculated towards aborting the rights of students,’’ he said.