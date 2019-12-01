Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Sunday hailed the church for efforts in enhancing national cohesion for Nigeria’s growth and development.

The minister, who was represented by the General Manager, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Mr. Sunday Baba, made the commendation at the 2019 Cultural Fiesta of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Ifako, Agege in Lagos.

The fiesta had the theme: “Cultural dance, our heritage for national cohesion.”

Mohammed said that he was delighted any time culture and tradition matters arose because they have the power to unite.

“The church has done so well. In the past, people were discriminating, classifying culture differently from religion. From what we have seen in the Catholic Church today, it is bringing religion and culture together,” the minister said.

He expressed satisfaction that most ethnic groups and cultures in Nigeria were represented at the fiesta, adding that “there is no better harmony than this,” he said.

Mohammed said that the nation’s growth and development largely depended on national integration and cohesion, which everybody must work to achieve.

According to him, people should work for national unity by engaging only in things capable of bringing people together and tasked people to use culture to bring out the best for the nation.

“From what I have seen so far here, Nigeria is moving from level to level because of our culture.

“People are coming out to showcase what they have to cook, what they have to wear and how they dance; that is the essence of our culture. That is why we are here today, we are happy,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Ochibili, said that there would not be progress and development without unity and peace.

Ochibili said that the annual cultural fiesta is to demonstrate the need for unity in order to achieve progress.

“We use this to bring our people together in unity and oneness. We use dancing as a mean of bringing our people together and make them to remember that we are all one,” the cleric said.

The reverend father noted that Nigeria had been united in spite of challenges, adding that “we must respect our culture and we must respect our oneness. Nigeria will remain one and in that, we will have progress.”