The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has launched a special strike force with the aim of clamping down on miscreants in the state.

Stating that 50 miscreants have already being arrested by the team, Odumosu in a press statement issued on Sunday, warned that hard times await anyone who indulges in any criminal activity in the state.

According to the statement signed by the command spokesperson, Elkana Bala, the team is tasked with the responsibility of dislodging social miscreants in the state.

“Such miscreants are operating under different names such as ‘one million boys’, ‘no salary boys’, ‘Awawa boys’, and so on. The miscreants are responsible for series of violent crimes and attacks in different communities and neighbourhoods.

“They also engage in traffic robberies, assaults, murder and sexual assaults. The operation of this team is mostly intelligence driven, collating actionable information about the activities of such miscreants, their membership and hideouts and taking the battle to their doorsteps,” he said.

The state police boss stated that members of the team were drawn from the command’s tactical units, state intelligence bureau, the operations separtment and State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with Odubona Oludotun, the assistant commissioner of police in -charge of operations as its chairman.

Explaining further, Odumosu said that “the team is established in response to the recent activities of these miscreants in Ijegun, Itire, Isheri and others, where they vandalized vehicles and destroyed the properties of innocent citizens.

“11 suspects were initially arrested and charged to court. Items recovered from the suspects include two locally made pistols, 11 axes, nine cutlasses, four daggers and charms. While another 50 suspects have also been arrested and are being profiled,” the statement said.

The commissioner of police warned that the command will pursue such miscreants, subdue them and bring them to justice, adding that “parents are advised to monitor the activities of their children. The onslaught will be sustained until sanity is restored to our streets and neighbourhoods.”