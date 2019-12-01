The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Kogi West senatorial district election, Smart Adeyemi, has defeated Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Saturday’s election was held in 53 polling units across seven local government areas.

According to the INEC Returning Officer for election, Professor Olayinde Lawal, Smart Adeyemi polled 88,373 to defeat his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 62,133.

Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third in the poll with 659 votes and was trailed by John Olabode and Adeyemi Taiwo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP) who garnered 262 and 119 votes respectively.

It should be recalled that the tribunal had ordered a fresh election which held on November 16 alongside the state’s gubernatorial election.

The November 16 election was declared inconclusive by INEC on grounds that the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the PDP and APC candidates.