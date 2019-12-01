The federal government on Sunday opened the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to traffic after completing repair works on a 600-metre stretch.

The section between Kara Bridge and Isheri Junction in-bound Lagos was partially closed on September 2, for reconstruction work to take place, resulting in traffic diversion.

A visit to the affected section of the expressway by our correspondent saw traffic regulatory agencies, law -enforcement agencies and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing supervising the removal of barricades by construction workers.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel closed the Kara end of the bridge, using patrol vehicles to lead vehicles into the newly constructed lane.

The FRSC in a slow motorcade took off from the Kara end of the bridge at exactly 10:30am, leading the vehicles on the Lagos-bound carriageway to merge onto the Lagos traffic at the Isheri intersection on the highway.

An FRSC Assistant Corps Commander, Taofik Iyanda, expressed satisfaction at the road repair and thanked the federal government and its agencies that effected the repair work.

Iyanda appealed to road users to exercise caution while driving on the highway, warning that “motorists should not see the road as a race course. They should exercise patience on the little segment that has been completed and opened for use.

“They should not exceed the specified speed limit. The road is still under construction and a lot of things will have to be put in place, so they have to be very careful and exercise patience anytime they are plying the road.’’

He told journalists that collaboration of traffic management agencies and law -enforcement agencies helped to minimise road accidents and deaths during the repair period.

Some motorists and road users, spoken to expressed satisfaction, and appealed to the federal government to complete the construction work to ease traffic on the highway.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, had in an interview, appealed to road users to observe speed limits to avert crashes.

Kuti, while inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday evening, stated that the site cleaning is being completed to prepare for the opening of the road to traffic.