Abuja -The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has congratulated Sen. Smart Adeyemi over his victory at the just concluded re-run election for Kogi West Senatorial District of the state.

Aliyu, in a statement she personally signed Sunday in Abuja, described Adeyemi’s victory at the poll as well deserved.

She called on the senator-elect to put in his best in the discharge of his responsibilities and to justify the confidence the electorate reposed in him.

“My heartiest congratulations to you for this great success of your well deserved victory at the just concluded re-run poll for Kogi West Senatorial District.

“It has been my greatest pleasure to see you emerge victorious over all the hurdles in life. Being a part of your life is an honour.

“I have seen all your successes and all your struggles behind the curtain. However, your recent victory is an eloquent testimony of God’s grace and the confidence of the electorate in you.

“Therefore, I beseech you to put in your very best in the discharge of your responsibilities, because to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Remember, life does not just throw the things you desire most to you. You have to earn them with hard work and commitments,” the minister admonished.

She also commended the electorate for coming out en masse to re-elect the lawmaker, stressing that with the outcome of the re-run election, the people of Kogi West Senatorial District had spoken with one voice.

Aliyu also tasked the senator-elect to be magnanimous in victory, by reaching out to other opponents in the race. (NAN)