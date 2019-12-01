Akogun Gabriel, a 14-year-old, SS2 student from Welkin International School, Ogun State at the weekend emerged overall winner of the maiden edition of the Master of Math (TESTMASTER) National Secondary School Mathematics Competition, following an intense, elite competition at Abuja.

The competition organized by Master of Math in Lagos was aimed at inspiring Nigerian students to greater achievement by providing engaging national math programs to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem solving.

The Master of Math competition kicked off on April 2019 from the state level held in 18 states including FCT to determine the best three students from each state that competed at the regional and National finals.

Speaking on the development, Lead Director, Master of Math, Mr Paul Olatunde, stated that “The world needs problems-solvers like our national competitors who embrace challenges to achieve what seems impossible.

“I am so proud of our national competitors and cannot wait to see what they accomplish in the future. We are on a mission to motivate students to thinking, loving and doing math.”

Akogun Gabriel was among 117 competitors from all 18 states including Federal Capital Territory who traveled to Abuja for the national competition. More than 3000 students participated in the state level competitions that led to this event, the first in the Master of Math Foundation’s history.

At the national finals, Ilesanmi Hezekiah, a student of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Osun State clinched the second position while Ndu Emmanuel of Ray Jacobs Boarding School, Imo State came third.

However, Mr Olatunde lauded all the state ministries of education in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, kwara, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, osun, Rivers, Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Lagos, FCT Secondary Education Board and FCT Department of Science and Technology for their partnerships to further improve participation, organization and manpower deployments for the competition.

Cash prize for the first place winner was N200,000; while N150,000 and N100,000 was given to second and third place winners.

The entire national project team members congratulated Akogun Gabriel, Ilesanmi Hezekiah, Ndu Emmanuel, all the competitors and teachers from across the country who embraced their love for Mathematics and participated in the Master of Math Competition.