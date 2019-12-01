The Adamawa state Police Command has confirmed the rescue of the Divisional Police Officer of Mubi Division, Ahijo Muhammad, who was kidnapped a fortnight ago by unknown persons.

The command’s spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, announced the development at the weekend in Yola.

Nguroje explained that Muhammad was rescued on Saturday evening by policemen attached to ‘Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta’ in Mubi.

“Ahijo Muhammad, DPO Mubi North, was rescued from the hands of his abductors unharmed and healthy. The command anti -kidnap unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fled kidnappers” Nguroje said.

It would be recalled that Muhammad was abducted about two weeks ago while travelling from Yola to Mubi.