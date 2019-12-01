By Chioma Joseph

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of five policemen, allegedly involved in the shooting to death of a 27-year-old man, Maliki Mohammed, at a Club, located on No. 28/30 Balogun Street, Oshodi.

It was gathered that the policemen, who claimed to have responded to a distress call at the Club, Crest Inn Club, had opened fire killing the young man and injuring two others.

The men, who are currently undergoing Orderly Room Trial at the Provost Department of the Lagos State Police Command, said they were attacked by hoodlums, hence their action.

The identities of the arrested policemen are: Inspector Orubu Olusola, Inspector Apalowo Ola, Inspector Kasai Sule, Sergeant Momoh Ogwuche and Sergeant Adoga Collins, all attached to Akinpelu Police Division, Mafoluku, Oshodi.

Giving details on the arrest of the policemen, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, said the policemen were under the supervision of Oloko Wale, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who is the Divisional Crime Officer, and Adamu Babajo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and the Divisional Operations Officer.

Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the action of the policemen contravened the provision of Force Order 237.

He said, “ The incident happened on November 29, 2019 at 8.30p. m. which led to the death of one Maliki Mohammed, 27-year-old. Two other persons sustained injuries. In their statement, the police team said they were at the club in response to a complaint made by a young lady, Makinde Omowunmi Abibat, of No 9 Olaore Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, at Akinpelu Police Division, that she was assaulted in the club.

“ That while trying to effect an arrest, they were attacked by some hoodlums which necessitated their use of firearms. This however, fell short of the provision of Force Order 237, which defined the circumstances in which a Police Officer will be justified to use his firearms and the use of Force.

“ The Police Officers involved are already facing internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial, at the Provost Department of the Command. If found guilty, they will be handed over to conventional court for prosecution.”

Bala further disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer, The Divisional Crime Officer and the Divisional Operations Officer, have been issued official queries for lack of supervision.

He also noted that 11 suspects, who had allegedly attacked the policemen, were also arrested.

According to Bala, CP Odumosu empathises with the family of the deceased, and those injured. “ Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) and the Divisional Operations Officer were issued official queries for lack of supervision.

“ Eleven suspects were however arrested in connection with the attacked oficers. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

“ The CP empathizes with the families of the deceased person and the injured persons. He called on the good people of Lagos State to remain calm as justice will not only be done but will be seen to be done. ”